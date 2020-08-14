Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Takes $1.12 Million Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 622.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.32. 2,689,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

