Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Takes Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Mondelez International makes up 1.1% of Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $233,120,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

