Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,956,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,300,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,221. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a PE ratio of 33.80. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

