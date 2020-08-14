Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,268,949. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,809,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

