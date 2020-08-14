Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.88.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.50. 31,197,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,301,691. The company has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.