Citigroup Raises Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $225.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $130.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.97.

NYSE:W traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $312.03. 8,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,047. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.67. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 3.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wayfair will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $263,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,237,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,682 shares of company stock worth $62,112,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 521.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

