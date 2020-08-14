CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Shares in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 749,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $92.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

