CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,910,000 after buying an additional 9,547,589 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,889 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,218,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 761,617 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,504,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,344,000 after acquiring an additional 735,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after buying an additional 642,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.49. 288,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

