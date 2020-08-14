CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 505 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,309 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

NYSE:CM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $73.35. 11,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $1.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

