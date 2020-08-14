CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.96. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

