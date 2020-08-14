CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 6.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

