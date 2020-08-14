CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $44,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $666.56. 12,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $609.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.27. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $675.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,561 shares of company stock worth $14,320,345. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

