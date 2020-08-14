CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $293.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.17. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $299.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

