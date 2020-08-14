CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.10% of Amc Networks worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amc Networks by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amc Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Amc Networks by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amc Networks by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Cfra raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amc Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Amc Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

