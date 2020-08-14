CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,846 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KE. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $370.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sidoti raised their target price on Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

