CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $38.06. 582,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,334,633. The company has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

