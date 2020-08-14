CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $445,000 Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,044,000 after buying an additional 183,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 615.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 37.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 13.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 560.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.81. 27,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

