CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $492,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after buying an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.78.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $280.55. 2,480,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,718. The firm has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $282.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

