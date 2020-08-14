CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 9,465 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Manulife Financial by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Manulife Financial by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 133,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,109. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

