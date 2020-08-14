CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,369 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Beacon Securities downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTEX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. 33,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

