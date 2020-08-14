CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 202,488 Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,488 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 27.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,259 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 259.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGRO shares. ValuEngine lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

AGRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 12,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $594.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.10. Adecoagro SA has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.13 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro SA will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

