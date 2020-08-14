CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,092 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 9,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $759,169.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,270.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 157,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $108.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.