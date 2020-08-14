CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,542 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,446 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in HP by 400.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 541,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854,238. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.