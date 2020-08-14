CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,662 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of BCE by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of BCE by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE BCE traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $42.81. 55,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,694. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.247 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.