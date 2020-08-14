CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 39,377 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,377 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 1,970.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

In related news, VP Fradin Roger purchased 69,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $654,029.88. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,778. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,353.75. Insiders purchased a total of 119,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,559 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

