CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 66,966 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,966 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of Element Solutions worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 778.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

ESI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 164,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.85. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.39%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.