CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 317,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,277.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 413,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 114,022 shares during the period.

PHYS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 140,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,609. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

