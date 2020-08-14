CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 872 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 741,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

