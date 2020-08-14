CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.5% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 276,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 372.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 465,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNS. CIBC began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 104,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6555 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

