CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.06. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

