COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:CCLAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.28. 15,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,663. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.75.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.