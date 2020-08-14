Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc comprises about 0.5% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 115,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:LDP traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 76,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,171. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

