Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMC. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.44.

CMC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,743. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.42. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

