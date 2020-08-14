Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

CVGI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 3.27.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $754,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 87,869 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 464,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

