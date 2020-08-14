Comparing Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oyster Point Pharma and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 82.45%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.25%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -60.46% -43.17% CASI Pharmaceuticals -388.71% -51.15% -36.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -2.54 CASI Pharmaceuticals $4.13 million 57.32 -$46.03 million ($0.42) -4.55

Oyster Point Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CASI Pharmaceuticals. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oyster Point Pharma beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. Its product pipeline also comprises ZEVALIN, an ibritumomab tiuxetan injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In addition, the company engages in the development of a portfolio of 26 FDA-approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), including entecavir and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate indicated for hepatitis B virus; and 4 pipeline ANDAs that are pending FDA approval. Further, it is involved in developing ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II studies for solid tumors, as well as various proprietary early-stage immune-oncological potential candidates in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

