Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGEN. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Compugen in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Shares of CGEN traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,607. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 2.77. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,360,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,699,000 after buying an additional 210,788 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $21,471,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $4,356,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 582,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 432,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Compugen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 343,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

