Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at Piper Sandler

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Comstock Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.65.

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.71. 37,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,204. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

