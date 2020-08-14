Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAG. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,369. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 429,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,710 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

