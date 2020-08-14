Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.64.

CONN stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.30. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 403,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 174,123 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 370,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 68,399 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

