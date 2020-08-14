Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Continental from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

CTTAY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.87. 490,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,115. Continental has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Continental’s payout ratio is -34.78%.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

