Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.27.

CLR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,303. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90 and a beta of 3.42.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 7,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 1,224,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,791,568.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,058,708 shares of company stock valued at $101,516,306. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 373,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 93,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

