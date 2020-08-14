Continental’s (CTTAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CTTAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Continental alerts:

Continental stock traded down $7.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31. Continental has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $145.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.