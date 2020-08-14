Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Announces Earnings Results

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.79.
In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,041.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.
