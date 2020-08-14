Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Lowered by BofA Securities

BofA Securities lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.42.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 44,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,591. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Corteva by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 167,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.5% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 56,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

