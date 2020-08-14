Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 245.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.17. 87,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.95 and its 200-day moving average is $308.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $268.00 and a 52-week high of $345.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.