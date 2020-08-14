Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) PT Raised to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Covetrus alerts:

NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,270. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2,437.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $17,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 296,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Covetrus by 18.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.