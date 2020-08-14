Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $151.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credicorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Credicorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Credicorp from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.86. The stock had a trading volume of 232,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,827. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average is $152.60. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $220.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Credicorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

