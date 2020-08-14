Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded by BofA Securities to “Neutral”

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $151.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Credicorp from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Credicorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credicorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.25.

Shares of BAP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.86. 232,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.60. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $220.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth $372,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 693,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,661,000 after acquiring an additional 281,278 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 176,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,591,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

