Credit Acceptance’s (CACC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CACC. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $21.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,214. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.76.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.40, for a total value of $4,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,808,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,823,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 8,066 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.94, for a total transaction of $2,854,880.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,818,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,638,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,395 shares of company stock valued at $27,987,405. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.