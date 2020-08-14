Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.89.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,766. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,225,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $224,953.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 260,568 shares in the company, valued at $5,969,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 585,909 shares of company stock worth $13,381,680. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Repay by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.